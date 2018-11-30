President Xi is Coming

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Panama next week to discuss commerce, technology and infrastructure as China continues to deepen it position in Latin America.

This is the first official visit of a Chinese president to Panama and follows on the heels of a meeting between Xi and US President Donald Trump at this weekend’s G-20 Summit in Argentina to address escalating US-China tariff tensions.

Although an official agenda has not yet been released for the December 2 to 3 visit, Xi and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela are expected to sign multiple agreements to further ties between their countries.

Special government office hours and presidential transportation routes have been announced.

