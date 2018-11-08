Rey Sells to Company from Ecuador

Grupo Rey will sell at least 60 percent of its shares to Ecuadorian conglomerate Corporación Favorita.

The sale, with an estimated price tag of $560.6 million, will be completed at the beginning of 2019 and includes the Rey and Romero supermarkets, Mr. Precio, Metro pharmacies, Zaz stores and Rey Holdings’ production and distribution centers.

Corporación Favorita, founded in 1952, already owns the SuperMaxi supermarket chain in Ecuador and has a presence in Peru, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Costa Rica.