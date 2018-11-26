Saturday Water Cuts

Water service will be suspended to most of Panama City on Saturday for preventive maintenance on the Federico Guardia Conte water treatment plant in Chilibre.

According the the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, cuts start at 5 am and are expected to end at 6 pm.

Affected areas include Rio Abajo, Parque Lefevre, San Francisco, via Transístmica, El Dorado, via Tumba Muerto, Pueblo Nuevo, La Cresta, La Locería, Bethania, Miraflores, Altos de Miraflores, Dos Mares, Villa de Las Fuentes 1 and 2, Santa María, Hato Pintado, Altos de Panamá, Carrasquilla, Plaza Edison, Limajo, 12 de Octubre, Panamá Viejo, Obarrio, Paitilla, Punta Pacifica, Costa del Este , calle 50, Balboa Avenue, via Brazil, via Spain, El Carmen, Bella Vista, via Argentina, El Cangrejo, part of Clayton, San Miguelito, Panama Norte from Las Cumbres to Buena Vista and all the sectors from Pedregal to Siesta de Tocumen.

Sectors supplied by the Miraflores treatment plant like Calidonia, Santa Ana, Perejil, San Felipe, El Chorrillo and the Reverted Areas will not be affected.

Once the treatment plant is back online, the system will take 24 to 48 hours to recover.