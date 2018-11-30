USS Michael Monsoor Docked in Panama

US destroyer USS Michael Monsoor has stopped in Panama for a few days on its way to San Diego for its inauguration.

The sophisticated warship crossed the Panama Canal on Wednesday and is docked at the National Aeronaval Service base on the Pacific side. President Juan Carlos Varela and Security Minister Jonathan Del Rosario toured the ship on Thursday.

The second of three ZUMWALT Class guided missile destroyers, USS Michael Monsoor is one of the most technologically advanced surface combatants in the world, with a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, small crew, stealth design and the latest fighting technology and weaponry available.

US embassy military attaché ​​Steven Winklemann told reporters that the stopover “is a sign of the strong alliance between Panama and the United States in terms of security.”