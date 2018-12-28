New Coastal Road from Veracruz to Vacamonte

The Ministry of Public Works has given the order to proceed with the construction of a coastal road that will connect Veracruz and Vacamonte in the western district of Arraijan.

With a budget of $20.7 million, the 3.7 mile road is expected to alleviate traffic to and from Panama West with six lanes, providing an alternative to the heavily congested Pan American Highway.

The project also includes the rehabilitation and construction of drainage systems, building of bridges over streams, placement of signage, construction of sidewalks, removal and relocation of public utilities and all environmental mitigation measures.

According to the contract signed with the MECO construction company, it must be completed in 365 days.

