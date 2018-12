The vehicle that will transport Pope Francis around Panama for World Youth Day has arrived.

Also known as the Popemobile and on loan from Colombia where it was used during the Pope’s 2017 visit, the modified Chevrolet Traverse was delivered to Panama City on December 28 by the Colombian Air Force and is being kept in a National Aeronaval Service hangar.

The vehicle has tempered glass with ultraviolet protection, steps up the back to facilitate access and a leather chair that rotates 360 degrees.