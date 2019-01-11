Panama Rejects Maduro Re-election

Panama does not recognize the second presidency of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.



Maduro assumed power on January 10th for a six-year term following a May election that failed to meet the minimum standards of impartiality, according to dozens of Latin American countries, the United States, Canada and the entire European Union. The presidents of Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia, however, did attend the swearing-in ceremony.

“We reaffirm our firm condemnation of the rupture of the constitutional order and the rule of law in Venezuela,” said Panama’s vice president and foreign minister Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado.

Meanwhile Maduro continues to assert that the United States continues to wage an imperialist “world war” against Venezuela with the backing of “satellite governments” in the hemisphere.