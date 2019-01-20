Pilgrims Pick Up 30,000 Pounds of Trash

Over a thousand volunteers collected 30,000 pounds of garbage along the Costa del Este boardwalk on Friday morning.

The pick-up, which took approximately four hours, was organized by the Eco Creando Foundation as part of the Days in the Diocese activities preceding the World Youth Day celebrations, which kick-off Tuesday through Sunday.

Other social and cultural prequel activities included a drawing workshops over the weekend and a drum circle Sunday at 4 pm on the Panama Canal Administration building steps.