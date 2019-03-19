Bollards Block Fire Truck in Calle Uruguay

Attempts by a Panama City fire truck responding to an emergency in the Bella Vista neighborhood were thwarted by the round bollards placed around Calle Uruguay.

The bollards were strategically placed to prioritize foot traffic in the area as part of a $33.4 million remodel for Calle Uruguay, but also prevent larger vehicles like fire trucks from transiting the narrow streets.

Although plans were approved by the Panama Fire Department and Transit and Land Transportation Authority, the current placement of the bollards is under review to see if they were correctly installed.

In the meantime, the Mayor’s Office has ordered the temporary removal of the bollards.