The ports of Colon are used by narco-cartels mostly from Colombia to send cocaine mostly to Europe.

Port employees on the narco payrolls receive the drug cargo and prepare tit for shipping, camouflaged inside the walls and ceilings of the containers, or mixed in with legal merchandise. Last year alone, 47 percent of the 14 tons of drugs seized in 24 Colon port anti-drug operations were hidden in containers.

A security guard of a port company can receive up to $10,000 per shipment. trafficked.