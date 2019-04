The underground wells that supply most of the population of Los Santos are 60 percent empty.

According to the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, of the 180 wells administered by the institute, 60% are producing low yields between 10 and 20 gallons per minute.

Cistern trucks are distributing over 100 thousand gallons of water in the surrounding communities including San Jose, Agua Buena, Guarare Arriba, Guarare, Las Tablas, Santo Domingo, El Carate and El Cocal.