No Alcohol on Good Friday

The mayor’s office has decreed the suspension of alcohol sales on good Friday.

Recognizing catholicism as the dominant religion in Panama, the mayoral decree N ° 014 also orders the closure of canteens, bars, nightclubs, grills and cevicherias during this timeframe and suspends “danceable activities, karaokes or concerts enlivened by orchestras, ensembles, mobile units and other means music diffusion.”

The prohibition goes into effect from 12:01 am to midnight. Those found violating the decree will be fined $100 to $1,000.