Oil Terminal for Bird Sanctuary?

Bona Island, the second most important bird sanctuary in the Gulf of Panama, could soon be an oil terminal for Post Panamax ships.

According to a contract drawn up between the mayor of Taboga and Bona Pacific Corp., an extendable 20-year lease with option to sell would rededicate nearly half of the island’s 185 acres to eight tanks, an electric plant, docks, vehicular access, offices, a laboratory, dormitories, heliport and security tower.

Although the project has the approval of the National Economic Council, it is not yet endorsed by the Comptroller General of the Republic, and the Ministry of Environment is evaluating a request to declare Bona a protected area since the island is a wildlife refuge.

Taboguilla Island nearby is already host to another oil project.