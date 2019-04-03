Panama Copper Prepares for $327 Million Infusion

Panama’s massive mining project is set for a $327 million expansion.

Also known as Cobre Panama, the mining and processing complex is located about 75 miles west of Panama City in the district of Donoso, province of Colon. Developed by First Quantum Minerals, a Canadian company, it the biggest private sector investment in Panama’s history with over $6 billion to date. It expects to grow from 85 million tonnes per year to 100 million annual tonnes beginning in 2023, and will provide Panama with around $2 billion in annual exports over the next 34 years.

Meanwhile in the National Assembly on Monday, Panama’s Minister of Commerce and Industries presented a bill to approve the contract between the State and Minera Panama, the First Quantum subsidiary that regulates the development and operation of the Cobre Panama project.

The bill seeks to allay any doubts raised about the validity of the 1996 mining concession contract and its extension following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice last September on the unconstitutionality of the 1997 law that approved the contract.