Panama Crime Series, Part 106

Man arrested for child rape – Robert Ryan Friedler, a 40-year-old US citizen and convicted felon in the U.S., was detained for allegedly committing sexual crimes against minors in Boquete, Chiriqui, and the charges were addressed in a closed door hearing on Monday. The accused reportedly approached at least eight children between the ages of seven and 12 as they left school. The case is under investigation.

Chorrera prison closing – Around 250 inmates were transported from the La Chorrera prison to La Nueva Joya penitentiary on Monday. The move is to a lack of cell security and the first in a series of transfers of a total of 704 inmates by Friday .

Soccer Father Killed – César Blackman, former soccer player and construction worker, was shot nine times on his way to work in El Marañón, Calidonia, killed by gunmen driving a stolen red Kia that was later abandoned. His eponymous son plays soccer for the national team.