The 23rd edition of The Best of Panama coffee competition will be held at Valle Escondido Resort & Spa in Boquete from May 22 to 25.

In preparation, national judges will pre-score the 183 geisha, pacamara and traditional coffee lots, and those that pass muster will go on to international judging by 21 expert cuppers from China, USA, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Australia, Bulgaria and Japan.

The winning coffees are then sold at the annual online auction in July.