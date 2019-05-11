Bidding Open for San Lorenzo Visitors Center

The Ministry of the Environment is taking bids for the construction of the visitors center and 18 miles of trails at Fort San Lorenzo in Colon.

Overlooking the mouth of the Chagres River, the Spanish Crown commissioned the construction of San Lorenzo in the late 16th century to protect Spain’s transatlantic trade from pirate attacks. The fortress was destroyed by buccaneer Henry Morgan in 1670, served as a prison in the early 19th century, used briefly as a pitstop for 49ers on their way to California and declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.

This project is part of a bundle of ecotourism projects to be developed with the aid of a $65 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Other projects include the construction of a water treatment plant in Portobelo National Park and works in Coiba and Vulcan Baru that have yet to be tendered.