Biomuseo Adds Three New Galleries

The final three galleries are now open at Panama’s Biomuseo.

First inaugurated in 2014 and located on the Amador Causeway in Panama City, the Frank Gehry-designed museum celebrates the country’s biodiversity and the significance of the emergence of the isthmus of Panama.

Wednesday’s inauguration introduced guests to the “Oceans Divided” gallery with two ocean tanks and two fish tanks filled with 150 Caribbean and Pacific species, the Living Network section that features a 50-foot sculpture of the Barro Colorado Island’s biodiversity along with video installations, and a third “Panama is the Museum” area with interactive technology that connect Panama’s biodiversity and multiculturalism.

The new additions were completed in 22 months with public-private investment.