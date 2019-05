A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the province of Chiriqui on Sunday.

Preliminary reports register the quake at 1:24 pm local time at a depth of 23 miles, just southeast of Plaza de Caisan near the border with Costa Rica. It was also felt in the provinces of Bocas del Toro, Cocle and Colon.

Some homes and businesses were damaged, and one women was injured in Puerto Armuelles when her roof collapsed.