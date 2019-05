It will cost 50 cents to ride the newly inaugurated second line of the Panama Metro.

President Juan Carlos Varela established the fare by executive decree on Thursday. It goes into effect on May 13 with discounts available to Panamanian or foreign resident women over the age of 55, men over the age of 60, retirees, people with disabilities and students.

The fare for Metro Line 1 will remain at 35 cents.