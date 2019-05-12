First Q-Flex Transits Panama Canal

The Al Safliya liquid natural gas tanker made its inaugural voyage through the Panama Canal on Sunday, making it the first vessel of its size to transit the waterway.

Also known as a Q-Flex, it is the world’s second-largest class of LNG carrier, measuring 1,033 feet by 164 feet.

“This is a new client that we attract as a result of the advantages and reliability offered by the expanded Canal and a highly trained human team,” Jorge Quijano, head of the Panama Canal Authority tweeted.

More than 90 percent of the global LNG fleet can now transit the canal and carry natural gas from the United States to Asia.

See Also: Panama Canal Continues Draft Restrictions and Energy Liberty Claims 6,000th Neopanamax Transit