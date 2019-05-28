Gustnado Spotted in Colon

The National Civil Protection Service filmed a gustnado off the coast of the Colon province on Monday.

The shallow surface-based vortex forms within thunderstorm outbursts and generally only lasts a few seconds or minutes with winds up to 110 miles per hour. Because gustnadoes rarely connect to the surface of the cloud base, they are not considered tornadoes.

The meteorological event occurred at 6:40 pm, and the area was evacuated temporarily. Only minor damages to vehicles and electric cables in Puerto Manzanillo were reported.