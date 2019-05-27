Next Security Minister Eyes Former Military Institute

Incoming Minister of Public Security Rolando Mirones says he would like to reopen the General Tomas Herrera Military Institute.

Also known as Tomasito, the school first opened in 1974 on the Omar Torrijos Military Base in Rio Hato to provide military training to high school graduates. The facilities were bombed by the United States Army during the 1989 invasion.

Mirones, who served as director of the National Police under President Martin Torrijos from 2005 to 2008, says that providing opportunity and discipline to young people at risk is one part of a comprehensive plan to firmly prevent crime.