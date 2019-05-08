Panama Canal Continues Draft Restrictions

The Panama Canal Authority announced its sixth maximum draft restrictions since January in response to the draught affecting the country.

Effective May 28, the Maximum Authorized Draft for vessels will be 43 feet for the Neopanamax locks and 38.5 feet for the Panamax locks.

Vessels arriving after May 28 with drafts over the above-mentioned maximum drafts may be allowed to transit, depending on the actual level of Gatun Lake at the time of transit. Otherwise, they will be required to trim or off-load cargo.

Further draft adjustments would be announced in 12-inch decrements with advance notice of four weeks.