Cortizo Announced President in Close Run

Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo of the Democratic Revolutionary Party took home a narrow win in Panama’s presidential elections on Sunday.

At 11:40 pm, the Electoral Tribunal tweeted @NitoCortizo as the virtual winner of the #EleccionesPanamá, an announcement supported by the electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States.

Cortizo obtained 33% of the vote, followed closely by Romulo Roux of the Democratic Change party with 31%, who asked for a recount given the margins and reports of irregularities at the polls.

According to information from the Electoral Tribunal, 1,781,568 Panamanians, or 72.67% of eligible voters, participated in this year’s elections. Of these, 19% voted for independent candidate Ricardo Lombana, who ran on a strong anti-corruption and reform platform and vowed to hold the elected president accountable as he strengthens his historic Otro Camino movement in preparation for the 2024 elections.



The final official results are scheduled to be published Thursday.

