Pompeo Has Great Call with Cortizo

Laurentino Cortizo, Panama’s next president, is already forging relations abroad, speaking with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

“Yesterday, I had a great call with Panama’s President-Elect Cortizo. We value our strong partnership with Panama & look forward to seeing it flourish as we continue to work together on security issues, promote regional stability & advocate for democracy in Venezuela & Nicaragua,” Pompeo tweeted.

Earlier that day, Panama’s National Scrutiny board certified the presidential election results, and Cortizo will relieve President Juan Carlos Varela on July 1 for a five-year term.