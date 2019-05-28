New Temporary Stay Visa for US Citizens

President Juan Carlos Varela signed Executive Decree N° 181 of May 28, 2019, introducing a temporary stay visa for U.S. citizens in Panama.

The decree states that Panama in agreement with the United States “in the interest of strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation considers it appropriate to create the Temporary Stay Visa within the Non-Resident Visa category for citizens of the United States of America who wish to enter the national territory who do not intend to establish residence in the Republic of Panama”.

It is available to U.S. citizens who enter the country for the purposes of studying, investing or engaging in temporary and/or technical work, or because to those transferred for work. The visa is valid for one year and may be extended annually up to five times.

Applicants must comply with the requirements and responsibilities required by the National Immigration Service.