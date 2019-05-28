Train Collides with Beer Truck on Tracks

A cargo train ran straight through a beer truck that was stopped at the crossing near the Pedro Miguel locks on Monday night.

The train, which was traveling cross-country from the Port of Manzanillo to the Port of Balboa loaded with 110 containers weighing 30 metric tons each, could not stop in time despite an early warning due to the weight of the load it was carrying. No one was seriously injured, but beer cases were strewn all over the area.

Trafico Panama tweeted that traffic was moving again in both directions by 9 pm.