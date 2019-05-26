Treatment Identified for Jungle Flu

Researchers from the Gorgas Memorial Institute of Health Studies have found what may be a treatment against the Mayaro virus.

Also known as the Jungle Flue, the virus is common to the jungle regions of Central and South America and is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Symptoms are similar to those of the dengue, Zika and chikungunya and include fever, headache, myalgia, skin rash and incapacitating poly-arthralgia.

The study, published in the scientific journal MDPI, indicates that treatment with proteasome inhibitors decreases protein synthesis and causes a significant dose-dependent decrease in both the Mayaro virus and a subtype known as Una. These findings suggest that the ubiquitin-proteasome system is a possible pharmacological target to inhibit these neglected alphaviruses.