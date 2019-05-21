Tuesday Water Cuts

Water service is either poor or suspended in many parts Panama City today, Tuesday, due to the impact of recent electrical storms on a pumping station that supplies the Chilibre treatment plant.

According to the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, the plant is working at half capacity, and service is expected to return sometime in the afternoon.

Affected areas include San Miguelito, Bethania, Villa de las Fuentes, Santa María, El Dorado, Dos Mares, Carrasquilla, Plaza Edison, Hato Pintado, Altos de Miraflores, San Francisco, Altos de Panamá, 12 de Octubre, Río Abajo, Parque Lefevre, Juan Díaz, Pedregal, Tocumen and La Siesta.