Youth Vote Key to Sunday Elections

Panamanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect their president, vice president, representatives, mayors and so forth, and no vote may be as decisive as the youth vote.

Voters under the age of 25 make up nearly 20 percent of 2,757,823 people qualified to vote in Panama, and 13.4 percent are first-time voters.

According to the Electoral Tribunal, there are 521,553 voters age 18 to 25 (18.9 percent), 304,697 voters age 26 to 30 (11 percent), 551,450 age 31 to 40 (20 percent), 489,555 voters age 41 to 50 (17.8 percent), 393,503 voters age 51 to 60 (14.3 percent), 260,048 voters 61 to 70 (9.4 percent), 154,203 voters age 71 to 80 (5.6 percent), 66,683 voters age 81 to 90 (2.4 percent), 15,082 voters age 91 to 100 (.5 percent), and 1,157 voters over the age of 101.

Further figures indicate that 76 percent of 18-to-25s went to the polls in the 2004 elections, 67 percent in 2009 and 70 percent in 2014.