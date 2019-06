The first Air Europa flight touched down in Panama on Monday afternoon, arriving direct from Madrid with 230 passengers on board a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner.

The Spanish airline currently offers flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and expects to add three more weekly flights by year’s end.

Based in the Balearic Islands, Air Europa belongs to Globalia Corporación Empresarial, a tourism group that is also keen on exploring investing in the Panamanian hotel sector.