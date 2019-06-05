Bananas, Wood and Cane Sugar Lead Exports

Bananas, wood and sugar cane top the list of Panama exports during the first quarter of the year.

According to figures published by the General Comptroller’s Office, a total of $156.78 million in exports featured 84,993,157 kilos of bananas at $29.87 million, 93,804,499 kilos of wood at $15.06 million and 18,368,690 kilos of raw cane sugar at $9.57 million.

The main destinations for these exports are the Netherlands, the United States, India, the Colon Free Trade Zone, Taiwan, China, Guatemala, Nicaragua and the United Kingdom, in that order.

Imports during the same period totaled over $3 billion, namely $195 million in diesel fuel, $111.40 million in jet fuel, $95.01 million in gasoline, $105.61 million in medicine and some $2.1 billion in free trade zone goods.

See Also: Wood Exports to China up 51%, Exports up 3.6% in 2017, Panama Exports Fall 12.6% and Gold, Bananas, Shrimp and Fish Lead Exports