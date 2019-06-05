Go Fund Me: Help the Muñoz-Lima Family

Friends of the Muñoz-Lima family opened a Go Fund Me campaign to help cover $1 million in costs in a tragic case that has already moved over 10,000 people to contribute nearly $415,000 in four days.

On the night of May 31, an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a five-story building in the Costa Mare residential development off Corredor Sur, east of Panama City. The point of ignition was in the Muñoz-Lima family’s apartment, critically injuring mother Karina Lima and her five-year-old son, and fatally injuring her 10-month-old son, who died in the hospital two days later. The father, Miguel Muñoz, was taking out the garbage at the time of the explosion, thinking that it was the source of the noxious smell in the apartment.

The older son was taken to Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston where he will receive treatment covered by the Abou Saad Shriners organization. His mother is expected to be transported shortly to John Sealy Hospital, also in Galveston, and her medical costs will be covered by these donations.

Donate to the Go Fund Me Page here.