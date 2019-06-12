Martinelli Free on House Arrest

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli is out of jail and enjoying the confines of his residence in Altos del Golf.

On trial for allegations of espionage during his 2009 to 2014 administration, he was released early Wednesday morning after completing one year of his provisional detention in El Renacer prison.

The court unanimously applied Article 12 of the Criminal Procedure Code that states that “provisional detention can not exceed one year” and ordered police to escort Martinelli home.

His wife, Marta Linares de Martinelli, will act as guarantor, and he is prohibited from leaving the country without judicial authorization, giving interviews, posting on social media and having contact with the plaintiffs. Police will accompany him to medical appointments and court dates.

Prosecution will appeal the decision.