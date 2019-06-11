New Chief of Police Announced

Jorge Miranda starts his new job as head of Panama’s national police when President-elect Laurentino Cortizo takes office on July 1.

The newly designated commissioner has served as Director of Intelligence for the National Police and held various high-ranking positions within the National Directorate of Judicial Investigation. He has degrees in Police Technology, Police Administration and Security Systems from the University Institute for the Metropolitan Police of Caracas, Venezuela, a law degree from the Universidad del Istmo and a postgraduate degree in University Teaching from the Santa María la Antigua Catholic University.

His focus will be on strengthening the role of technology and a closer relationship with the community in policing to achieve a cultural transformation.

