Copa to Introduce New Flights Out of Panama Pacifico

A new Panamanian company, La Nueva Aerolínea, is working on setting up passenger, cargo and mail flights to various destinations in the region.

Part of Copa Airlines, which also shelters Colombia’s Aerorepública and low-cost airline Wingo, this new low-cost airline would add routes to cities in Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica, expanding the current offer of the Wingo brand, which grew 21% between 2017 and 2018.

Once approved by the Civil Aviation Authority, it will announce routes and schedules.

