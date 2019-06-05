Saturday Water Cuts

The Chilibre water treatment plant will be operating at half its production capacity on Saturday to change of a valve on an 18-inch line located on the 70-inch line that supplies water from plant to Panama city.

According the the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, the repairs will be carried out from 4 am to 6 pm, and water pressure will be lower or nonexistent in various sectors of city.

Affected areas include Tumba Muerto, Transistmica, Clayton, La Loceria, Betania, Miraflores, Altos de Miraflores, Dos Mares, Villa de La Fuente 1 and 2, Santa Maria, Hato Pintado and Altos de Panama; higher lying areas in San Miguelito and Panama Norte; and the more remote areas in Eastern Panama, from Pedregal to Siesta de Tocumen.

