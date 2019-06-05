Resolution Reached for Victims of Dictatorship

The relatives of victims of the military dictatorship have reached a friendly settlement with the Committee of Families of Persons Assassinated and Disappeared of Chiriquí in Panama.

This resolves a petition submitted to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on October 23, 2003 concerning 109 people who were allegedly illegally executed or disappeared by members of the State’s security forces between 1968 and 1989 during General Manuel Noriega’s military dictatorship.

The agreement, signed on May 23, establishes an act of recognition of responsibility, a monument in memory of those executed and disappeared and economic compensation for the families.