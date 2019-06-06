U.S. Requires Social Media Info on Visa Applications

Visa applicants to the United States must now share information about their social media accounts used in the past five years.

This includes Panamanians applying for the DS-160 and DS-260 visas, giving the U.S. government access to photos, profile data, locations and any other information shared on social media. It does not apply to official or diplomatic visas.

The move is part of an expansion of the Trump administration’s enhanced screening process calling for a “uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards and procedures.”