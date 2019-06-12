World Increases Pollution

Carbon emissions rose at their fastest rate in 2018 in seven years.

According to British Petroleum’s annual review of world energy, carbon emissions grew by approximately 2% last year, or the equivalent of increasing the number of passenger cars on the planet by a third and a direct consequence of the increase in energy demand.

China, the U.S. and India were responsible for 16,918.6 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, or about half of the 33684.9 million metric tonnes of the global total, while Central and South America, which included figures for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela and an Other S. & Cent. America category, account for 1261.5 million metric tonnes of CO2, or 3.7%.

The spike is attributed to the use of heating and cooling in the face of extreme temperatures, a growing number of cars on the road and an increased appetite for coal.